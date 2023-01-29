Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,862. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

