Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PSC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,862. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
