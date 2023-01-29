Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CapStar Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.