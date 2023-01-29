Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

S has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sherritt International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$242.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.20 million for the quarter.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

