Qtum Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $279.02 million and $33.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00011508 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.45 or 0.06907414 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00089341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,513,295 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

