Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Position Increased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up 1.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of IVOL opened at $22.17 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

