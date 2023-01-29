Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 18,175 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 528.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,380 shares of company stock worth $10,376,018. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

BMRN opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 279.21 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

