Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 553,444 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.