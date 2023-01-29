Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,601,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.73 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.