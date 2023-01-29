Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,601,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
NorthWestern Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NWE opened at $56.73 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.43.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.