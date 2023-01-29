Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 25,001 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 623,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 124,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

