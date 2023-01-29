Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 54,058 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,530,000 after acquiring an additional 918,277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 738,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

See Also

