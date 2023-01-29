Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $103.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

