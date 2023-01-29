Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 24,148 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,401,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

