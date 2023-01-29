Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $239.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.