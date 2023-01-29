Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 173.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $69.07 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $37,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,777,493. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

About TransMedics Group



TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

