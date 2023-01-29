Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,186 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 256.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $159.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

