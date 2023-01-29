Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,808 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

NYSE:MAA opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

