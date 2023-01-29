QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.06 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $56.80 million and $3.06 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00400058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,602.52 or 0.28081106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00577230 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.