QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $112.20 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $112.20 million and $130,295.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00051963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00215544 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144967 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,426.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

