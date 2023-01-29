RAMP Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $6,604.42 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

