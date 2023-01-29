Raymond James Boosts Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target to $19.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.35 million, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.53. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

