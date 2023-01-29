Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

