Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.28 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $71.28 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00398486 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.42 or 0.27970803 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00576516 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,303,993,366 coins and its circulating supply is 21,303,993,066 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.