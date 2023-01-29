Relay Token Trading Up 20.2% This Week (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $1,824.48 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00402165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.58 or 0.28229044 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575008 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

