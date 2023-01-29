ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04, RTT News reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $224.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed by 124.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

