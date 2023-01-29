Reviewing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Solar and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 6 14 0 2.70 Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30

Volatility & Risk

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $177.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $49.08, indicating a potential upside of 48.06%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than First Solar.

First Solar has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 6.54 $468.69 million $0.88 203.81 Semtech $740.86 million 2.86 $125.66 million $2.29 14.48

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 3.75% 1.61% 1.27% Semtech 18.88% 21.15% 13.19%

Summary

Semtech beats First Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

