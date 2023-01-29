Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €233.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Rheinmetall stock opened at €228.20 ($248.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €200.62 and its 200-day moving average is €177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($247.72). The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

