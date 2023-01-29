Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $81.11 million and approximately $74,564.73 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

