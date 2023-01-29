Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.23%.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $18.16.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.19%.
