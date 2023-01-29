Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

