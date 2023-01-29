RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Boosted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RingCentral worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of RNG opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $179.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

