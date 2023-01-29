RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$305.26 million for the quarter.

