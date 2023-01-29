Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $978,973.71 and $16,563.53 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

