Robert W. Baird Boosts Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $53.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 361.62% and a negative net margin of 222.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.