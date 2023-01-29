Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

ROK stock opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.73 and a 200 day moving average of $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.69.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

