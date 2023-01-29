Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

