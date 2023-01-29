Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $434.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.79 and a 200-day moving average of $414.63. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,397,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

