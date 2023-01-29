Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ROP opened at $434.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

