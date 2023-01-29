Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,038,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $449.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLDD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.