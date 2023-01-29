Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,186 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Calix worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $16,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $51.10 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

