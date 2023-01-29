Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,389 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

