Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,735 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.53% of Arconic worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

ARNC stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 2.02. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.