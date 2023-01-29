Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,749 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

