Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.29% of Revance Therapeutics worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

