Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 20,490 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

