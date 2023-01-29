Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 21,824 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,824 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of Timken worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 175,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Timken by 88.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 141,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 724.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 132,080 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,244 shares of company stock worth $3,814,519. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Up 1.9 %

Timken stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $81.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.