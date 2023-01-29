Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in James River Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. Compass Point cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Insider Transactions at James River Group

In other news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

