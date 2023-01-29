Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $64,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $74.36 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

