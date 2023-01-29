Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($62.03) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,696.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,726.20. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a market cap of £77.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,444.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,263.46). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

