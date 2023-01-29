Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $33.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

