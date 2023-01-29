RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.71. 2,615,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,993. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

