RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $437.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

